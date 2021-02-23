ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.35

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and traded as high as $27.50. ACNB shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 23,197 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get ACNB alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.12.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites bought 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $69,218 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACNB by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.