Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01.

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Services alerts:

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.