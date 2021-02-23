Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 273,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,039. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

