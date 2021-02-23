Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.15

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 3929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

