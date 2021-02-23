Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Down 9.3%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.14. 519,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 824,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

ADMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $146.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

