ADBRI (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

ADBRI (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. ADBRI has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $2.47.
ADBRI Company Profile
