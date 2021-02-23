ADBRI (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

ADBRI (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. ADBRI has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

ADBRI Company Profile

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

