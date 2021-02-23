Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 10% Higher

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.08. 2,888,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 810,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.