adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

