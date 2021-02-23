Adriel G. Lares Sells 100,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $8,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FSLY stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. 8,641,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,050. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

