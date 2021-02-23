ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.90

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADVOF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

