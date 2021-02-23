Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.63

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.63 and last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 24484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,714,295. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

