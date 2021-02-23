Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 1,453,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 840,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.