AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Trading Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.29 and last traded at $64.60. 3,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

