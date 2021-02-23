Aeon Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $28,096.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00424140 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

