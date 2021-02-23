AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

