Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.45. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 73,992 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $112.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Aerogrow International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

