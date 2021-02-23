Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 146,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.