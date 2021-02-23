Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.78. 2,721,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,689,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 313,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,771,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.