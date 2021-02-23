Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares were down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 681,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 761,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of Aethlon Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

