Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

About Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

