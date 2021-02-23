AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06). AfriTin Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.99 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,120,634 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £41.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.58.

AfriTin Mining Company Profile (LON:ATM)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo Region, Namibia. AfriTin Mining Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

