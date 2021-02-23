AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Sells $121,250.00 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $126,410.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. 17,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $128.55.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

