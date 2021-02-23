AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading Down 7.4%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 6,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 515% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

