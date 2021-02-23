Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:API traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. 89,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

