Agrello (DLT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.85 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Agrello has a market cap of $8.85 million and $598,275.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00694865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.27 or 0.04334726 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

DLT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,835,374 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

