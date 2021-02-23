AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.00

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 155.30 ($2.03), with a volume of 131128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.65. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -564.73.

About AIB Group (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

