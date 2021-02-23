Aidos Kuneen Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $66.18 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00005587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,386.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.51 or 0.03238279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00358316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.01061326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.67 or 0.00417135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00383070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00258718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022991 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

