Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $65.00

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85), but opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.89). Air Partner shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 269,447 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Air Partner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a market capitalization of £44.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.74.

Air Partner Company Profile (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

