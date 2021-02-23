Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $65.00

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85), but opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.89). Air Partner shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 269,447 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Air Partner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a market capitalization of £44.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.74.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

