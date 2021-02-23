Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 528,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ATSG opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

