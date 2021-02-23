AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Up 42.9%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)’s share price shot up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIABF)

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

