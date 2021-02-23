Airbloc (ABL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61,623.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $61,623.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00734784 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00038496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.30 or 0.04491563 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.