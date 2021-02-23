Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 2,488,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,618,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Akerna by 2,501.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

