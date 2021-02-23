AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Stock Price Down 33.5%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)’s stock price traded down 33.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.72. 35,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 12,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

