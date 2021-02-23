Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Hits $8,924.32

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $8,924.32 and approximately $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.03140394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

