Akroma Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Akroma has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $9,648.66 and approximately $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

