Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0091 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and $10.95 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00258297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00105253 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00055521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

