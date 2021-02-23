Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Down 6.6%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 950,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,536,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $441.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.