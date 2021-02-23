Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 562,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,001,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, liver disease, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury. The company's lead candidate is NP-120, a N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which targets NMDA-type subunit 2B (Glu2NB) and prevents glutamate signalling.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.