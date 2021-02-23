Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 30.8% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $850.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00223231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,059.07 or 0.02292126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040747 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,947,534,579 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

