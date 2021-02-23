Alias (ALIAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,537.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Alias has a market cap of $3.25 million and $8,537.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alias has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

