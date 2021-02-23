Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.21. 514,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 679,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,842,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.