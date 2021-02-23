All Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.58 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $392,459.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.39 or 0.00738951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.53 or 0.04666161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

