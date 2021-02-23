Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

