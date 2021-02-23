Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) (LON:AGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.97

Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) (LON:AGY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.97 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) shares last traded at GBX 18.98 ($0.25), with a volume of 205,283 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £119.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.26.

About Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

