Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $172.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,747 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Intuit worth $172,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.21 and its 200-day moving average is $350.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.09.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

