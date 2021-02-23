Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $179.10 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.90% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $179,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $204,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 281.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $243.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day moving average of $202.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

