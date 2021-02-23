Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $226.75 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.24% of Xylem worth $226,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

