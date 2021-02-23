Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $178,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL opened at $285.45 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $297.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.59.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

