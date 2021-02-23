AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.03. 71,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,246% from the average session volume of 3,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Truadvice LLC owned 12.44% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

