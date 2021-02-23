AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells $34,512.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALVR traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. 244,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,718. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70.

Get AlloVir alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after buying an additional 642,962 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,942,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.